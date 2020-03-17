Hyundai to unveil the new Alabama-built Elantra live online

Hyundai plans to unveil the all-new 2021 Elantra live online from The Lot Studios in West Hollywood, California.

Those wishing to view the livestream can tune in at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T6Ya9ECTjFc, hyundaiusa.com, hyundainews.com and Hyundai USA’s social media channels beginning at 9 p.m. March 17.

Hyundai said in a media release announcing the unveiling that the new, seventh-generation Elantra will showcase “an edgy and aggressive look based on parametric shapes and textures, which reflects Hyundai’s new design identity.”

The company went on to emphasize that the 2021 Elantra’s design “accentuates its progressive and exotic character through Parametric Dynamics. Cutting edge engineering solutions and design innovations actualized the polyhedral appearance. Essentially, advanced digital design technology brought the Parametric Dynamics design language to life. Having three lines meet at one point is the main element of Parametric Dynamics. This formation is a daring challenge, which has been avoided in car design, marking Elantra’s disrupter-spirit.”

The Elantra is one of three vehicles produced at the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama, the automaker’s plant in Montgomery. In addition to the Sonata, Elantra and Santa Fe, the automaker plans to produce its first pickup truck, the Santa Cruz crossover vehicle, in Alabama next year.