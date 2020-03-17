Winfield City Schools helping children during coronavirus pandemic

As people across the nation isolate themselves to reduce the impact of the new coronavirus pandemic, Winfield City Schools is making sure children in its northwest Alabama town have some food and opportunities to continue to learn.

The school system, which is closed, is offering three days of breakfast and lunch for any child under 18. The school system allows each child to pick up the food at their middle school to take home.

The school system is helping students and parents continue their education during the extended break with e-Learning opportunities from a variety of sources, including Scholastic, Imagine Learning, the WCS Library and Renaissance.

For more information on how Winfield City Schools is responding to COVID-19, visit winfield.k12.al.us.