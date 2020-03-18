Birmingham Frontier Conference postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Frontier Conference 2020 has been postponed to ensure the safety and well-being of the conference’s multinational community of attendees.

The conference had been set for April 1-3 at The Lyric Theatre in Birmingham. Conference organizers have rescheduled to Sept. 14-16 at the same venue.

“Our main concern is the safety and health of all who were participating and planning to attend this conference,” said Hank Torbert, CEO and founder of the Frontier Conference. “With participants and attendees planning to come from around the country, postponing the Frontier Conference is in the best interest of everyone’s well-being and frankly, the right thing to do.”

Torbert said the move to the fall is set.

“Our team has already confirmed new dates and we look forward to continuing our mission to gather innovative leaders from various industrial sectors to hear about best practices, share information and build new relationships,” he said.

With new conference dates being released, attendees who had already signed up will be notified and automatically signed up for the new dates. If attendees can no longer attend, they can either transfer the ticket to a colleague or request a refund.

For more information or to subscribe for updates about the Frontier Conference, visit TheFrontier.co.