Hyundai halts production at Alabama plant after confirmed coronavirus case

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama has confirmed a case of COVID-19 among its workforce. The individual who tested positive is not currently on site at HMMA. HMMA has notified the Alabama Department of Public Health of this case and team members have been informed of the situation.

HMMA suspended production in all areas, for all shifts, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 18. HMMA has deployed additional sanitation measures across the entire facility and will now follow ADPH’s protocols for disinfecting the affected work area. HMMA will confer with ADPH and the CDC to determine if additional measures should be taken.

“The health and well-being of our team members is a top priority for our company,” Hyundai said in a release. “Once HMMA’s environment, health, and safety team have determined that the affected area has been sufficiently sanitized and production is safe to resume, our team members will be informed.”

Employees with symptoms or thoughts they may have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19 coronavirus should contact the Alabama Department of Public Health at 1-888-264-2256.