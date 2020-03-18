Renew Our Rivers cancels March, April cleanups

Due to concerns about the coronavirus and the need to maintain social distance, all Renew Our Rivers cleanups through the end of April have been suspended.

This includes:

March 21 — Lake Mitchell

March 28 — Village Creek

April 4 — Logan Martin

April 11 — Lay Lake (Coosa River)

April 14-15 — Mobile River

April 18 — Cahaba River

April 18 — Lake Jordan (Coosa River)

April 24 — Smith Lake (Cullman County)

April 25 — Weiss Lake

April 29-30 — Smith Lake (Winston County)

We appreciate the patience of all our volunteers and partners as we work to secure replacement dates for as many events as possible. We will evaluate the status of the scheduled May cleanups in the coming weeks.

Please check the Shorelines blog or the Alabama Power website for updates on the Renew Our Rivers schedule.