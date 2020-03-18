Toyota halts production at Alabama engine plant in response to pandemic

Toyota said it is temporarily suspending production at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Alabama engine plant in Huntsville due to an expected slowdown in demand for vehicles and out of concern for its employees in the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The move is part of a production halt at all of its automobile and components plants in North America, including Canada, Mexico and the U.S. The manufacturing facilities will be closed from March 23-24, resuming production on March 25, 2020. Its service parts depots and vehicle logistics centers will continue to operate.

“We will conduct a thorough cleaning at all of our manufacturing facilities during the shutdown,” the company said in a statement. “This also will allow Toyota employees to prepare and adjust family plans in relation to regional directives to close schools. The safety and security of our employees, stakeholders and community are a top priority and we will continue to monitor the situation and take action in a timely manner.”