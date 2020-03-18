United Way of Central Alabama activates Community Crisis Fund, seeks help during COVID-19 pandemic

The United Way of Central Alabama is temporarily suspending some operations to focus on the needs of the community and the safety of its staff and volunteers.

In a statement March 17, United Way of Central Alabama President and CEO Drew Langloh said the agency has made arrangements for some employees to work from home, has temporarily closed its Free Tax Preparation site and has reassigned some staff to critical services, such as its senior feeding programs and its 2-1-1 Information and Referral Center.

“United Way is positioned with the staff expertise, volunteers, donors and a network of agency service providers to help in the COVID-19 response,” Langloh said. “We’re working for individuals who have no safety net and families who lack support systems.”

Langloh said his agency has reactivated its Community Crisis Fund used for disasters and large emergencies. Contributions to the fund will serve the immediate needs of people and nonprofit organizations.

“We are well-positioned to be a resource and a unifier in times of crisis,” Langloh said. “Thanks to your previous support, we will be at the center of Central Alabama’s efforts to recover and revitalize.”

Langloh said the agency is continuing nutrition services to seniors through its Meals on Wheels program.

“We have ordered shelf-stable meals and are making other arrangements for those we serve through our Meals on Wheels program and congregate meal service at senior centers,” Langloh said. “Since many of our drivers are seniors themselves, we may have to fill the gap in service with a volunteer substitute.”

Langloh said the agency needs more Meals on Wheels volunteers. Anyone interested can volunteer online here.

For more information, call 211 to reach the United Way of Central Alabama’s Information and Referral Center. An operator will provide the latest information regarding available resources.

To add resources or services to the 2-1-1 database, call 211 and an operator will work to get them added.