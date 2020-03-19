Alabama Power assures no disconnections for customers affected by COVID-19

Alabama Power has been clear that we will not disconnect or charge late fees to any customer who is affected by COVID-19.

We understand the importance of the safe and reliable electric service that our 1.4 million customers depend on us to provide and we will continue to work with them on an individual basis as we have for more than 100 years.

Sadly, there are some who continue to exploit this health crisis with false rumors, scams and innuendo. Our customers know we are a trusted partner in the most challenging times. While this is an unprecedented situation, our ability to respond is a constant.

We encourage our customers that need our help to let us know by contacting Customer Service at alabamapower.com or 1-800-245-2244.

Customers should be aware that: