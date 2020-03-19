Alabama Power Foundation, ABC Trust pledge $1 million to support COVID-19 relief efforts

The Alabama Power Foundation and the ABC Trust have pledged $1 million to provide support to communities affected by coronavirus.

The foundation and trust are partnering with agencies including the American Red Cross, Salvation Army, United Way and others. The foundation is working with its nonprofit community partners to identify needs and where gaps exist. In addition, the trust is collaborating with community action agencies to address food insecurity, medicine and hygiene needs, and energy assistance.

“Like other foundations, we are closely monitoring the local impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, and we are working with community members, government and business partners to determine how we can best offer support to those in need,” said Alabama Power Foundation President Myla Calhoun. “As the situation continues to evolve, so will our giving efforts.”

Community Alabama Power Foundation supports communities during coronavirus pandemic from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Additional plans to provide community support include:

Reallocating funds to provide accelerated assistance to organizations with a 501(c)3 status, including churches and faith-based organizations that are providing community relief programs.

Coordinating with the Alabama Workforce Council to identify ways to support displaced workers.

Partnering with other foundations to provide relief efforts to small businesses affected by this pandemic.

Creating a virtual campaign on the foundation’s social channels to share local resources available in our communities.

Since its creation in 1989 with funds donated by shareholders, the Alabama Power Foundation has supported Alabama communities, educational institutions and nonprofits through more than 20,000 grants and scholarships using nonratepayer dollars. Alabama Power shareholders created the nonprofit ABC Trust in 1992 to supplement energy assistance efforts. The trust works with local community action agencies to help cover the cost of heating and cooling for low-income families and nonprofit agencies.

“Alabama Power and the Alabama Power Foundation were built to be of service to the state,” Calhoun said. “This is just one other way we can do that.”

To get more information on the services and programs listed above, including links on how to apply for funds, visit www.powerofgood.com.