Can’t Miss Alabama offers tips to alleviate stress amid COVID-19

Ruffner Mountain

For now, trails and pavilion restrooms will remain open at Birmingham’s Ruffner Mountain from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Follow social distancing recommendations and visit the preserve in small numbers on the trails, parking lot and public areas. Staffing will be limited and may not be available to assist with directions or emergencies. In the event of an emergency, attendees should call 911. For questions and concerns, message [email protected]. Because Ruffner Mountain is a sanctuary for not just people, but for wildlife and future generations, do not attempt to enter the Nature Preserve once parking spaces are full. Check the website for updates.

Trails are open at Ruffner Mountain from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (contributed)

Highland Park Golf Course

Unwind at the Highland Park Golf Course in Birmingham from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Golfers are also welcomed to walk along the the cart path. Book your tee time at highlandparkgolf.com or call 205-322-1902. The course’s management is carefully monitoring the evolving coronavirus situation and is in regular contact with health agencies for information. Click here for updates.

Vulcan Park

Vulcan Park grounds are open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. free of charge. The museum will be closed. On a sunny day, fly kites, have a picnic, take a walk, snap photos or read a book. Visit the website or call 205-933-1409 for details. The park is at 1701 Valley View Drive in Birmingham.

Railroad Park

Birmingham’s Railroad Park will remain open during the coronavirus state of emergency. Those who visit the park must follow the Jefferson County Department of Health order and maintain social distancing. Playgrounds and ﬁtness equipment along the 14th Street side of the park will be unavailable. Tables and chairs along the 17th Street Pavilion have also been removed.

Rickwood Caverns

The campgrounds, trails and gift shops are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the exception of cave tours at Rickwood Caverns State Park in Warrior. Dining operations will be modified to limit close contact. Park visitors are encouraged to follow all current hand washing and social distancing guidelines. For updates, please follow Alabama State Parks on Facebook and Instagram.

