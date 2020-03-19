James Spann offers Facebook Live weather program for kids this morning

For elementary school children spending their days at home because of coronavirus concerns, James Spann is doing a live, interactive weather program for kids at 10 a.m. on Facebook Live. “You will learn some cool science, and have some needed laughs,” Spann promises. The target age is grades 1-5.

