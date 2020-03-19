James Spann offers Facebook Live weather program for kids this morning

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

James Spann offers Facebook Live weather program for kids this morning
James Spann will conduct a live weather program for elementary school children this morning on Facebook Live. (The Weather Factory)

For elementary school children spending their days at home because of coronavirus concerns, James Spann is doing a live, interactive weather program for kids at 10 a.m. on Facebook Live. “You will learn some cool science, and have some needed laughs,” Spann promises. The target age is grades 1-5.

weather-center

James Spann: Warm, mostly dry day for Alabama

Prev Story
community

Can’t Miss Alabama offers tips to alleviate stress amid COVID-19

Next Story

Related Stories