The Market at Pepper Place responds to COVID-19: Drive-Thru Farmer’s Market

The Market at Pepper Place is piloting a Drive-Thru Farmer’s Market on Saturday, March 21, from 7 a.m. to noon. Customers can pick up their pre-ordered and pre-paid goods during this time. There will be no sales or payments on Saturday – pick up only.

Based on the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Jefferson County Health Department, (JCHD) Pepper Place can safely support Alabama farmers and the community. The Drive-Thru Farmer’s Market will serve as a “contactless” model that will allow farmers to continue selling directly to customers. This model minimizes any need for physical contact as social distancing is prioritized. Orders and sales will be made by the customer directly to the farmer online.

Pre-purchased items will be delivered directly to the customer’s vehicle. Farmers will wear gloves while handling pre-purchased goods, so that customers will remain in their vehicle at all times.

You still have time to pre-order and prepay for your goods from Hinkel’s Bakery, Belle Meadow Farm and Marble Creek Farmstead.

Hinkel’s Bakery will have a variety of baked goods. Click here for the menu. For orders, email [email protected]. He accepts payments via Square and Venmo. You must email your order to him by Friday, March 20, at 8 a.m.

Belle Meadow Farm offers veggie boxes. Send a text to Andrew at 205-349-9831 to place your order by Friday, March 20, at noon. Payments are accepted via Square.

Marble Creek Farmstead will offer meats and farm eggs. Place your order and make your payment online at marblecreekfarmstead.com. Orders must be received by Friday, March 20, at 8 p.m.

The Market at Pepper Place does not accept payment for any farmer or baker. Orders must be placed directly to the farmer or baker by their method of ordering.

Pepper Place officials said farmers need support now more than ever. The market has always advocated support for Alabama farmers and bringing the community together in a safe and positive way.

If you have trouble contacting anyone listed above, call the farmer’s market at 205-705-6886. The venue is 2807 2nd Ave South.