Alabama meteorologist James Spann holds online Weather School

James Spann, the chief meteorologist at ABC 33/40 in Birmingham, held an online weather Q&A for children Thursday morning.

“I’m typically in a school this time of year, but I can’t be right now because school has been suspended,” Spann told the viewers. “So we’re going to do this online.”

Spann, like thousands of meteorologists across the country, had to cancel school and community visits due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Spann said he decided to hold the online weather school to fill in the gap, especially for kids in kindergarten through fifth grade.

“I promise if you strap in, hang tight, if you’re good listeners, you’re going to learn a lot, we’ll have some laughs and this is going to be really good,” Spann told the viewers.

Thousands of people across the country tuned in on James Spann’s Facebook page to watch. Spann spent the hour answering a variety of popular weather questions about clouds, tornadoes and hurricanes. He shared examples of severe weather and discussed the importance of having a severe weather safety plan.

You can watch a recording of the entire weather school below.