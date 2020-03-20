Birmingham real estate company offers rent holiday for small business tenants

Birmingham real estate development company Orchestra Partners will offer a rent holiday for its local, small business tenants affected by the widespread economic impact of COVID-19.

The company, in a statement Friday, said it will offer rent holidays effective immediately through June in an effort to support local restaurants, bars and retailers that have played a monumental role in Birmingham’s renaissance.

“Our projects feature several food and beverage concepts, some of which are among the most popular bars and restaurants in the city and have helped us create unique and vibrant neighborhoods,” said John Boone, co-founder and principal of Orchestra Partners. “The current situation is simply unprecedented. People and businesses are struggling through no fault of their own. It’s our responsibility as investors in this city to do the right thing and support our tenants, who we want to continue driving Birmingham’s growth when this fiasco subsides.”

Orchestra Partners owns some of Birmingham’s most notable commercial real estate developments, including the Avondale Brewing Block, Five Points Lane, Founders Station, The Frank, The Woolworth, Mercantile on Morris and a mix of transformative redevelopment projects to come in the Parkside District.

“It’s hard to predict exactly what kind of long-term impact the virus will have on small business in Birmingham, but we’ll do what we can to help our tenants weather the storm and come back ready to re-open,” Boone added. “We’re proud of Mayor (Randall) Woodfin and the city of Birmingham for ensuring the health and safety of our citizens while also putting proactive measures, like the BhamStrong Fund, in place to support small business owners and their employees during this challenging time.”

Birmingham residents can support some of Orchestra Partners’ smaller tenants by ordering curbside pickup or delivery from the following locations: