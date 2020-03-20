Live stream ‘Band Together’ concert Sunday benefits Mobile musicians impacted by COVID-19

From the comfort of your home on Sunday, March 22 enjoy the Soul Kitchens live stream “Band Together” benefit concert for Mobile-area musicians impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recent cancellations and postponements have left many in the music industry without steady income.

Proceeds from the online fundraiser will go to musicians, engineers, technicians, venue employees and production crews.

“Band Together” performers include: Kristy Lee at 4 p.m.; Ryan Dyer at 4:45; Abe Partridge at 5:30; The Red Clay Strays at 7 p.m. and Deluna at 9 p.m.

There will be opportunities for VIP tickets to future Soul Kitchens shows, as well as raffles, musician interviews, bartender “how to” tips and other surprises.

The target goal for “Band Together” is $10,000. Donations are welcomed. The preferred payment method is PayPal or Venmo @bandtogether.

For more information, visit Facebook.

Watch the live stream concert here Sunday, March 22 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Stay updated for more live stream concerts at soulkitchenmobile.com.

Remember to follow the guidance from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which includes helpful tips and reminders about coronavirus, steps to prevent illness and symptoms.