Alabama Power temporarily adjusts business office operations amid COVID-19 concerns

In a move to proactively protect the health of customers, employees and the communities it serves, Alabama Power has temporarily adjusted the operations of business offices throughout the state. The move came amid COVID-19 concerns. During adjusted operations, business offices will maintain a number of services for customers, including 24/7 payment kiosks, drop box or drive-thru options.

The temporary business office model took effect Friday, March 20, at 5 p.m., and will remain in effect until further notice.

While walk-in services for customers at offices are temporarily unavailable, customers will have one or more self-service options at each business office. Customers can find locations at www.alabamapower.com/findanoffice.

Alabama Power cares about the customers and communities it is honored to serve. Like many other businesses, the company continues to take proactive actions to protect customer and employee health while ensuring customers’ needs are met during this unprecedented time.

Additionally, customers have several convenient options to pay bills from home:

Visit us online : Manage your account and pay with the click of a button at alabamapower.com/mypayment.

: Manage your account and pay with the click of a button at alabamapower.com/mypayment. Call 1-800-245-2244 : Payments can be made with bank information in a few steps through our automated system.

: Payments can be made with bank information in a few steps through our automated system. Pay by mail : Mail a check to Alabama Power P.O. Box 242 Birmingham, AL 35292.

: Mail a check to Alabama Power P.O. Box 242 Birmingham, AL 35292. Pay with credit/debit card through Bill Matrix: Customers can pay through an authorized independent payment service online by calling 1-800-835-2702. A $2 service fee is required.

Another option is visiting one of many Authorized Payment Locations, including grocery stores, drug stores and banks, where bills can be paid with cash.

Customers are encouraged to find the location most convenient to them at www.alabamapower.com/payinperson.

Availability is subject to those locations’ business hours and any special operations schedules they may adopt at this time.

Customers can continue to do business with Alabama Power’s Appliance Sales through www.smartneighbor.com or by calling a salesperson at 1-800-613-9333.