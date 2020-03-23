Alabama Department of Public Health creates hotline, e-mail for COVID-19 information

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has activated a statewide informational hotline and a general information e-mail address where the public can get information about the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

The new contact options come as the ADPH reported the number of cases in the state had climbed to 196 in 24 Alabama counties by 4:30 p.m. Monday.

The addition of a hotline for general questions will give the public the ability to speak with someone who can direct them to information that will lead to better informed decisions to protect their health, according to the ADPH.

The COVID-19 general information hotline is 800-270-7268 and will be answered from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily.

The COVID-19 general information email address is [email protected].

A separate toll-free phone line provides information about available testing sites and hours of operation. This phone number is 888-264-2256 , and callers will be asked for their ZIP code to help locate the site nearest them.

Other coronavirus and COVID-19 information can also be found on the ADPH website at alabamapublichealth.gov.

Watch the ADPH press conference from earlier today below.

Live from Alabama NewsCenter from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.