Nonessential businesses and services in Jefferson County ordered closed today

The Jefferson County Department of Public Health has ordered all nonessential businesses and services in the county to shut down by 5 p.m. today. Hair salons and most retailers are among those affected by the new order.

County Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson emphasized what is meant by “nonessential” after his stricter order was released Sunday night.

“This is a matter of life and death,” Wilson said in a video.

You can watch the video below and view a graphic from the health department explaining the order.