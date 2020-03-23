Nonessential businesses and services in Jefferson County ordered closed today

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

Nonessential businesses and services in Jefferson County ordered closed today
Dr. Mark Wilson, Jefferson County health officer, ordered all nonessential businesses in the county closed by 5 p.m. March 23 in response to COVID-19. (JCDPH)

The Jefferson County Department of Public Health has ordered all nonessential businesses and services in the county to shut down by 5 p.m. today. Hair salons and most retailers are among those affected by the new order.

County Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson emphasized what is meant by “nonessential” after his stricter order was released Sunday night.

“This is a matter of life and death,” Wilson said in a video.

You can watch the video below and view a graphic from the health department explaining the order.

