Sylacauga community partners feeding children, elderly during COVID-19 pandemic

Several agencies and organizations in East Alabama are coming together to make sure children and seniors in their area are getting food during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement (SAFE) and Alabama Childhood Food Solutions (ACFS) have partnered with the East Alabama Planning and Development Commission’s Area on Aging, the ACTS transportation program and the Sylacauga Ministerial Association to deliver food to seniors and children during the pandemic. The food boxes are assembled by ACFS and then delivered by SAFE with help from the other agencies.

“We work on a daily basis with the elderly and the homebound,” said SAFE director Margaret Morton. “We have personal relationships with these clients and know where they are. This will ensure those most in need are served.”

Morton said accessible delivery sites are being identified across the county and home delivery will be provided where appropriate. If you would like to contribute to this feeding effort, please contact SAFE at 256-245-4343 or ACFS at 205-207-8048.