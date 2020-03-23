United Way of Southwest Alabama establishes COVID-19 relief fund

The United Way of Southwest Alabama (UWSWA) has established a relief fund to help its clients respond to community needs related to the coronavirus.

Leslie Schraeder, marketing specialist and AFL-CIO labor engagement liaison for UWSWA, said the organization is focused on meeting community needs.

“We are continuing to monitor the situation closely and staying in regular contact with local agencies, our partners, health organizations, United Ways of Alabama and United Way Worldwide,” Schraeder said. “Our focus is to understand our community’s health needs and have a communication/pipeline with local officials.”

Schraeder said anyone needing assistance should contact the United Way by dialing 2-1-1 or visiting 211connectsalabama.org on computer or smartphone for assistance.

“We understand this may be a stressful time,” Schraeder said. “United Way 211 is the quickest and most comprehensive way to connect with the services and assistance available to our community.”

To make a donation to UWSWA’s COVID-19 relief fund, go through the following channels:

Choctaw County

Text “HealthyChoctaw” to 41444

Visit http://app.mobilecause.com/f/2pn2/n?vid=5xs9q

Clarke County

Text “HealthyClarke” to 41444

Visit http://app.mobilecause.com/f/2pn3/n?vid=5xslx

Mobile County

Text “HealthyMobile” to 41444

Visit http://app.mobilecause.com/f/2pmx/n?vid=5xsjf

Washington County

Text “HealthyWashC” to 41444

Visit http://app.mobilecause.com/f/2pn4/n?vid=5xsh2

A list of additional partner agency needs is at uwswa.org.