Birmingham World Games 2021 assessing ramifications of 2020 Olympics COVID-19 decision

The International Olympic Committee’s decision today to postpone the 2020 Olympic Games that were to take place in Tokyo this summer could have ramifications for the 2021 World Games slated for Birmingham next summer.

Based on guidance from the World Health Organization, the IOC and the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee made the decision to push the Olympics to sometime next year before fall.

“In the present circumstances and based on the information provided by the WHO today, the IOC president and the prime minister of Japan have concluded that the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021, to safeguard the health of the athletes, everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community,” organizers said in a statement.

In Birmingham, it’s not yet clear what the decision means for the 2021 World Games, which is recognized by the IOC and intentionally held in an off year from the Olympic Games.

“With the announcement of the postponement of the 2020 Olympic Games, there has been considerable speculation regarding its impact on The World Games 2021 Birmingham,” said Nick Sellers, CEO of the 2021 World Games Birmingham. “We have been keeping a close eye on the situation and have remained in constant contact with the International World Games Association.”

Sellers said for now preparations will continue to ensure Birmingham is ready to be an impressive host.

“At this time, it would be premature to speculate about potential changes to our event until we receive more information from the IOC on its specific plans,” he said. “However, we remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering a world-class experience in Birmingham and are confident in a positive outcome for our athletes, fans and community.”

The Olympics organizers are also committed to holding a successful event, even if the date is unknown.

“The leaders agreed that the Olympic Games in Tokyo could stand as a beacon of hope to the world during these troubled times and that the Olympic flame could become the light at the end of the tunnel in which the world finds itself at present,” the IOC statement said. “Therefore, it was agreed that the Olympic flame will stay in Japan. It was also agreed that the Games will keep the name Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020.”