Nick Saban sends coronavirus message, urges public to adhere to social distancing

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said he is looking forward to college football this fall and urged the public to adhere to social distancing and handwashing to make sure that happens.

In a video message released by the University of Alabama Athletics, Saban thanked medical professionals and caregivers for their work during the COVID-19 crisis. He said his coaches continue to work remotely in preparation for the football season.

“Our staff is back to work, but we are working from home and obeying all social distancing guidelines,” he said.

Saban said there is no organized team activities of any kind for players.

“But we are continuing to communicate and support our players while doing everything in our power to ensure their health, safety and wellness,” he said.

He closed his message hoping for an end to the crisis but said that will happen only if people adhere to the guidelines.

“We are in this together and as one team we will get through these difficult times,” Saban said. “And together, we look forward to all that’s to come, like the opportunity to play college football this fall. But the best and safest way to ensure that happens is to listen to the experts, follow their guidelines and take care of each other. Stay safe and Roll Tide!”

Saban’s message comes a week after Auburn coach Gus Malzahn and other members of the Tigers football coaching staff recorded their own public message urging adherence to social distancing and other health department guidelines.