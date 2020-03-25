Alabama’s Dauphin Island Sea Lab offers virtual learning opportunities

Dauphin Island Sea Lab (DISL) on Alabama’s Gulf Coast is offering fun, virtual learning opportunities for kids stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

DISL began Monday a series on its Facebook page called “Ask the Aquarist” where viewers can ask questions and get answers. Monday’s discussion, led by DISL Senior Aquarist Brian Jones, focused on alligators.

The next Facebook Live discussion is scheduled for Wednesday, March 25, at 10 a.m. on the topic of diamondback terrapin turtles living in Mobile Bay. That will be followed by a discussion Friday, March 27, at 10 a.m. about the octopus.

DISL said it is working to offer more virtual experiences in the coming weeks.