Hoover Chamber sets up site in support of local businesses during COVID-19 crisis

By Ike Pigott

The Hoover Chamber of Commerce and the city of Hoover have come up with a way for residents to help the city's businesses stay afloat during the COVID-19 shutdown. (contributed)

The need for maintaining safe distances continues to strangle small businesses, particularly in the retail and dining sectors. That’s why the city of Hoover and the Hoover Chamber of Commerce have launched a website to make it easier to keep local establishments afloat.

The site is called Eat, Shop, Play Hoover. Aside from being a directory, the listed businesses have links where you can buy gift cards/certificates for future visits. As the website explains:

We can help in other ways: ordering food to go, shopping online, tipping well, and most importantly…buying gift cards TODAY for use at a later date. Gift cards equal immediate cash flow. And cash flow is the lifeblood of our local businesses. 

The page also links to nonprofit organizations that are helping Hoover residents, as well as updated information about municipal guidelines to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The new website Eat, Shop, Play Hoover offers gift cards to a variety of Hoover businesses to help provide cash flow during the COVID-19 shutdown, as well as ideas for other ways to help. (contributed)
