HudsonAlpha launches COVID-19 educational video series

By HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology

Dr. Neil Lamb of the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology talks about COVID-19 in the "symptoms and timeline" episode of his Shareable Science video series. Other COVID-19 videos in the series explain what coronavirus is and focus on topics such as outcomes and prevention. (HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology)

In an effort to continue keeping the public informed about COVID-19, the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology has launched a series of educational videos to help separate fact from myth about the virus.

Over the next few weeks, Dr. Neil Lamb, vice president of Educational Outreach, will break down the science of COVID-19, how it spreads and what scientists are doing to help diagnose and treat the disease.

The series, called Shareable Science Beyond the Blog, builds on Lamb’s Shareable Science blog, which addresses the latest life science headlines, providing a clear understanding of how these discoveries and advances will affect your everyday life and health.

Videos will be posted and are available for download on the HudsonAlpha Vimeo page.

