James Spann: Drier air returns to Alabama today

CALMER WEATHER: After a stormy night, Alabama’s weather will improve today as dry air returns. The sky will be mostly sunny with a high in the mid 70s. Dry weather continues Thursday and Friday with warm afternoons; we project highs in the 82- to 86-degree range both days. For some places it will be the warmest weather so far in 2020. Look for sunshine in full force Thursday, followed by a partly sunny sky Friday.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Warm weather continues Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds. A decent part of the day will be dry with only isolated afternoon showers. Then a cold front will pass through Saturday night with a band of showers and thunderstorms. For now it looks like the main chance of rain comes from about 9 p.m. Saturday through 4 a.m. Sunday. The Storm Prediction Center in its outlook has shifted the severe weather risk a little west of Alabama.

The storms Saturday night will be capable of producing strong, gusty winds, but the surface low is expected to be far north of Alabama, and for now the tornado threat looks low. On Sunday, the sky becomes partly to mostly sunny with a high in the low to mid 70s. Rain amounts Saturday night should be around one-half inch; no flooding is expected.

NEXT WEEK: Forecast confidence is not especially high thanks to model inconsistencies; for now it looks like rain and storms will return Monday night and Tuesday, followed by cooler, drier air for the rest of the week. For now the severe weather risk looks low Tuesday.

ON THIS DATE IN 1901: More than 20 people were killed by an estimated EF3 tornado that moved across parts of Birmingham. The twister cut a 15-mile path from the south side of the city to Avondale and Irondale. While much of the local attention focused on the destruction wrought on Birmingham’s Southside, Lakeview and Avondale areas, Pratt City was also hit that day, killing four in that area and destroying Pratt City High School and Southern Methodist Church.

