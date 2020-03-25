James Spann: Summer preview for Alabama Thursday, Friday

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

SPECTACULAR SPRING DAY: This has been a delightful day across Alabama. With a sunny sky, temperatures are in the 60s over the Tennessee Valley, the 70s for the central counties and the 80s across south Alabama. Tonight will be clear and cool; most communities will drop into the 48- to 54-degree range early Thursday.

WARMEST SO FAR: The weather will stay dry Thursday and Friday. We project highs in the 83- to 86-degree range Thursday and between 84 and 87 Friday. So far the warmest temperature at Birmingham this year is 82, recorded last Friday, March 20. Some west Alabama communities might even touch 90 degrees Friday afternoon. Birmingham’s earliest 90-degree high on record came on March 21, 1907, when the high was 90. The sky will be sunny Thursday, followed by a partly sunny sky Friday.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will be another warm March day with a mix of sun and clouds; any afternoon showers will be few and far between. A cold front will bring a band of showers and thunderstorms to the state Saturday night; the Storm Prediction Center maintains a risk of severe storms just to the west, but for now it looks like the activity will weaken as it moves into our state. Rain amounts Saturday night should be one-half inch or less for most places. Dry air returns Sunday as the sky becomes partly sunny. The high will be in the mid 80s Saturday, followed by low to mid 70s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Monday looks dry and mild, but a disturbance will bring rain and possibly a few thunderstorms to the state Tuesday or Wednesday. It’s still too early to know which day because of model inconsistency. Dry, cooler air moves in Thursday and Friday.

ON THIS DATE IN 1901: More than 20 people were killed by an estimated EF3 tornado that moved across parts of Birmingham. The twister cut a 15-mile path from the south side of the city to Avondale and Irondale. While much of the local attention focused on the destruction wrought on Birmingham’s Southside, Lakeview and Avondale areas, Pratt City was also hit that day, killing four in that area and destroying Pratt City High School and Southern Methodist Church.

