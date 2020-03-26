Alabama native living in Greece offers perspective on coronavirus

Gina Billy Kraft misses drop by visitors and spontaneously getting together with friends outside Lentas on the southern side of the island of Crete in Greece.

That part of Europe has been dealing with COVID-19 several days longer than most in the U.S. While Kraft did name some of what she misses during a video conference call from her home in Papadogiannis, she also said that the slowdown is something we all should take a moment to enjoy.

Alabama native in Greece shares her experience amid COVID-19 outbreak from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

A native of Brewton and a graduate of Samford University, Kraft worked as a reporter and producer at WVTM-TV Channel 13 in Birmingham before leaving for New York and eventually Germany and now Greece.

In an area that relies heavily on tourism, Kraft said Greece is feeling the blow to the economy that sequestering is causing. But the Greeks also believe it will be worth it.

“Economies can recover. Dead people can’t,” she said.