Full Moon Bar-B-Que Brings cheer, warm meal to Birmingham families

During this period of uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 outbreak across the nation, Full Moon Bar-B-Que is offering Alabamians a way to reach out a helping hand to neighbors and friends.

Through its new “Feed a Friend” initiative, Full Moon is choosing 10 families in the Birmingham area to receive a free meal. Each family will receive Full Moon’s value meal, which includes a pound of pork or chicken, fresh bread, two sides and the restaurant’s famous cookies. The program will run through Friday, April 4.

“Now is the time to help people in need,” said co-owner David Maluff. “Full Moon Bar-B-Que is blessed by a loyal, supportive community. During these trying times we want to focus on our own Full Moon Bar-B-Que community and help them meet the needs of people they know that may be struggling. These times are an opportunity to spread light every day in our communities and that is just what Full Moon Bar-B-Que aims to do. It doesn’t matter if it is a family of two, four, six, eight or 10, Full Moon Bar-B-Que looks forward to feeding them and delivering hope during this stressful season.”

Nominating a friend for the free meal is easy: Follow Full Moon Bar-B-Que on Facebook and Instagram. Then help spread the word and keep the momentum going by tagging two friends to Full Moon’s “Feed a Friend” social media post.

Finally, send a message through Facebook or Instagram to Full Moon Bar-B-Que with a brief description of why your friend deserves a free meal, along with that person’s address and the number of members in the family.