Alabama’s Dauphin Island Sea Lab expands digital learning

Dauphin Island Sea Lab (DISL) is expanding its digital learning opportunities for all ages as our communities practice social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

DISL has announced a list of several upcoming events it will offer the public on its Facebook page and via Zoom learning sessions. The Facebook Live events include segments with aquarists, marine educators and scientists, while the scheduled Zoom sessions will investigate the funky world of fishes with a real-time dissection and uncover the secrets of Alabama’s most caught shark, the sand shark.

For a complete schedule, visit disl.org. Anyone interested in participating in the online classroom can find the link to sign up on the event page at disl.org/events. DISL said each event will be recorded and archived on its YouTube channel.