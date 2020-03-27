The Grilling King cooks up Cinnamon Chicken

Those of us who grill know the main person we’re trying to please is ourselves. However, those of us who grill who are married know there is another person whose opinion certainly matters.

So when I told my wife I was cooking Cinnamon Chicken for this recipe, her “eww!” wasn’t enough to make me change my mind, but it did give me pause.

I know cinnamon is not a spice we associate with chicken or even with the grill. But in this recipe it actually works. Spoiler alert: Even my wife ends up liking it.

When he’s not The Grilling King, Ryan Brown is co-host of “The JOX Roundtable” on WJOX-FM 94.5 sports talk radio in Birmingham weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. You can follow The Grilling King on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest and subscribe to his YouTube channel.