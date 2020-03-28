Indian Valley teachers hold parade to tell students ‘We miss you’

Teachers and staff at Sylacauga’s Indian Valley Elementary School (IVES) made the best of a tough situation this week.

Teachers and students have not met in the classroom since March 16, after seeing one another almost every weekday since August 2019.

IVES staff united March 26 to see its students in an unusual way: a social distancing parade. Vehicles were decorated with signs and streamers as the school’s faculty drove to nearly every neighborhood in the Marble City to wave to their students and say, “We miss you.”

“It is very important to me to see the community involvement we have with our school and Sylacauga,” said IVES Principal Paula Bruno. “We want our students to know that just because we aren’t able to meet in the classroom, they are in our spirit and we do miss them. We want our students to know that we are here, and we care.”

The parade started at 11 a.m. in the Drew Court community and ended on Dogwood Circle, going everywhere in between. Students in the community waved as their teachers rolled by, blowing their horns and waving hello.

This story originally appeared on SylacaugaNews.com.

IVES student Coleman Gardner waves hello to teachers from RadioAlabama on Vimeo.