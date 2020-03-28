Recipe: One-Pan Taco Pasta

Y’all know I’m a huge fan of quick and easy meals. I love recipes that call for only a few ingredients. Having it ready in less than 30 minutes is a plus, too.

What’s even better is if it all cooks in one pan.

That’s why this One-Pan Taco Pasta is so amazing.

Everything cooks in one skillet. Seriously. Even the pasta.

For this recipe, our flavor shortcuts come in the way of jarred salsa and a packet of taco seasoning. The salsa has all the tomatoes, onions and peppers right in there, so there’s no need for extra chopping.

When it comes to the taco seasoning, just pick your favorite. Or use homemade if that’s your jam.

To add some extra goodness (and flavor too), I added in a can of sweet corn and some canned black beans.

Top this skillet meal with a handful of Mexican shredded cheese and garnish it with your favorite taco toppings, if you wish. It’s great just by itself, but adding some sour cream, sliced avocado, extra salsa or some chopped cilantro will take it up a notch.

I just know y’all are going to love how delicious this is. And, even better, how super simple and crazy quick it is.

One-Pan Taco Pasta

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Serves: 4 to 6

Ingredients

1 (15.25-ounce) can sweet corn, drained

1 1/2 pounds lean ground beef

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 (1-ounce) packet taco seasoning

1 cup jarred salsa

1(15-ounce) can black beans, undrained

2 cups beef broth

8 ounces rotini spiral pasta

1 cup Mexican blend shredded cheese

optional toppings — sour cream, salsa, chopped cilantro, sliced avocado, black olives, etc.

Instructions

Brown the ground beef in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Drain away the excess fat. Return the meat to the skillet and the skillet to medium heat. Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute, stirring constantly. Add the taco seasoning, salsa, drained sweet corn, undrained black beans and beef broth. Stir to combine. Bring to a simmer. Add the pasta and stir. Cover and cook for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the pasta is tender, stirring occasionally. Once the pasta is tender, sprinkle with the cheese and replace the lid. Turn the heat off and allow the pasta to rest for about 5 minutes for the cheese to melt. If desired, top with chopped cilantro, sour cream, salsa, avocado, etc.

This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com. For more great recipes, visit the website or check out ”The Southern Bite Cookbook.”