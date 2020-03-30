Alabama Public Television announces ‘Learn at Home’

To further support learning for Alabama school students who will not be returning to their physical classrooms this school year, Alabama Public Television (APT) has announced “Learn at Home with Alabama Public Television.”

Gov. Kay Ivey said Thursday that schools will not reopen for the remainder of the school year due to health concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. School districts will provide multiple instructional delivery options to complete critical core academic standards while students can’t attend classes in their schools.

With “Learn at Home,” APT will modify regularly scheduled weekday programming on its main channel beginning Monday, April 6, to offer specific pre-K through 12th grade resources. Program modifications will take place throughout the duration of school closings and will address a wide variety of content. Educators and parents will have access to supplemental lesson plans and curriculum materials to make use of the content.

APT’s digital channel 4, the World Channel, will update its schedule to devote daytime hours to support education beginning Monday, March 30. Children can continue to enjoy their favorite PBS programs 24 hours a day on APT’s digital channel 2, the PBS Kids Channel.

“Alabama Public Television was the first educational television network in the country,” said Phil Hutcheson, interim director for APT. “Education remains our primary mission today, and we will work closely with the State Department of Education to meet the needs of Alabama schools and students in this difficult time. Broadcast programs are especially important because many students lack access to the internet, especially in rural parts of the state.”

APT offers a wide range of free, trusted digital resources that teachers have been using for years, including videos, lesson plans and activities that support learning at home. As teachers, students and families deal with school closings, these digital resources are freely available.

The state-wide network has created a curated, comprehensive collection of free online resources organized by grade and subject area. APT’s resources are aligned with Alabama state standards, customizable and can be fully integrated with digital teaching platforms like Google Classroom and Remind.

Learn more at aptv.org/education.