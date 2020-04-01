Regions Bank, Regions Foundation announce measures to fuel recovery amid coronavirus impact

Regions Bank and the nonprofit Regions Foundation have announced a series of initiatives designed to meet critical needs for nonprofits and small businesses affected by the coronavirus crisis.

The new steps include the donation of advertising by Regions Bank to help nonprofit food banks share an urgent message addressing food insecurity. Food banks are working to safely maintain essential services for people and families who are unable to secure adequate food supplies.

In addition to the food banks receiving advertising support, the names of other food banks will be compiled on a special link – www.regions.com/FoodBank – with donation information for people interested in supporting their services.

Other measures by the Regions Foundation to help organizations on the front lines during the crisis include:

Matching Gift Program: Setting aside up to $500,000 to match, dollar for dollar, donations by Regions Bank associates to United Way agencies and approved community foundations responding to COVID-19 needs across the states served by Regions.

Birmingham Strong: A $250,000 grant will help Birmingham Strong support small businesses facing financial difficulty related to the virus. Resources provided by Birmingham Strong include an emergency loan fund to help companies avoid layoffs, as well as web support and additional expertise to help companies adapt during this period of uncertainty.

