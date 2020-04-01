University of Alabama Greek life donates food to local organizations

After University of Alabama classes unexpectedly moved online because of COVID-19 and students left campus for the remainder of the semester, many fraternity and sorority houses were left stocked with food and supplies.

To ensure they go to good use, the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life, in conjunction with UA’s Center for Service and Leadership, arranged for the food, paper products, toiletries and cleaning supplies from several Greek houses to be donated to local organizations.

“There is a huge need in Tuscaloosa right now for many families in our community,” said Kat Gillan, senior director of operations for Fraternity and Sorority Life. “The Greek organizations stepped up to meet some of those needs.”

So far, the West Alabama Food Bank has received 4,642 pounds of food from 10 Greek houses, and arrangements have been made for pickups from five more houses. The donations will feed about 100 families.

Greek house food donations have also been made to the city and county boards of education to be used for student meals, as well as to the Tuscaloosa Fire Department.

For information about supporting the West Alabama Food Bank, visit westalabamafoodbank.org.