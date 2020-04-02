Alabama farmers to host virtual field trips every Friday through May 22

How do peanuts grow? When do Alabama farmers grow different fruits and vegetables? What’s the difference between a cow, a bull and a calf?

Alabama farmers will answer all those questions and much more during Virtual Field Trips offered through Facebook Live on the Alabama Farmers Federation Facebook page every Friday at 10 a.m. through May 22.

“Parents and their children are making huge adjustments as their homes become classrooms, and we want to help by offering entertaining and educational field trips from some of our farmers,” said Jeff Helms, Alabama Farmers Federation Communications Department director. “While these videos will target third through fifth graders, people of all ages will learn more about how farmers grow food, fiber and timber.”

We’re gearing up for Virtual Field Trips starting April 3! @whnt https://t.co/VWyTSPAnyz — Alfa Farmers (@AlfaFarmers) April 2, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Viewers are encouraged to ask questions through the comment section, and each video will include links to educational activities centered on the featured commodity.

Currently scheduled topics, subject to change, are:

● April 3 – Peanuts and other row crops.

● April 10 – Fruits and vegetables.

● April 17– Beef cattle.

● April 24 – Honeybees.

● May 1 – Catfish.

● May 8 – Greenhouse and nursery products.

● May 15 – Forestry.

● May 22 – Cotton and other row crops.

To receive Facebook notifications about the Virtual Field Trips, respond as “Interested” in the event or follow the Alabama Farmers Federation page.

This Virtual Field Trips project was developed in conjunction with Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama (GSSA). For additional virtual programs from GSSA, visit GirlScoutsSA.org.