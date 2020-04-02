HudsonAlpha COVID-19 series: Timeline and symptoms

Part 3 in an eight-part series

The COVID-19 crisis has not only been scary, it has been confusing. The jargon and the conflicting information make understanding difficult. This video series breaks down elements of the coronavirus pandemic into easy to understand language and, most importantly, easy to follow tips to keep you and your loved ones safe.

Today, we look at the symptoms of COVID-19 infection, from most to least common, and the timeline of the virus from infection until a person returns to normal activities.

Shareable Science Beyond The Blog: COVID-19 Timeline And Symptoms from HudsonAlpha on Vimeo.

Watch the first two installments in this series: What is coronavirus? and Spread and prevention

Neil Lamb, Ph.D., is a faculty investigator and vice president for educational outreach at the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology.