Airbus donates face masks to Alabama health care workers

Airbus has donated 40,000 face masks to health care workers along the Alabama Gulf Coast.

Daryl Taylor, vice president and general manager of the Airbus U.S. Manufacturing Facility in Mobile, shared the news in a Facebook post Friday.

“Airbus is proud to answer the call to help the heroes in our community through the donation of 40,000 face masks to those on the front lines fighting the COVID-19 virus in Mobile and Baldwin counties,” Taylor wrote.

Taylor said the masks were delivered to the city of Mobile Fire & Rescue Department and the Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency, which will distribute the masks in coordination with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

“The Airbus team members in Mobile are grateful for our first responders and local health care professionals,” Taylor said in a statement to Alabama NewsCenter. “We are grateful we are able to contribute to their important work here on the Gulf Coast.”

The donation of face masks is just one of many ways the company is supporting first responders and health care workers around the world during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement on its website, Airbus said many initiatives to help tackle the impact of COVID-19 involve Airbus-built aircraft. Employees are working on developing sustainable solutions to support governments worldwide – including the production of critical medical equipment.