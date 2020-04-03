Alabama ‘American Idol’ Ruben Studdard weighs in on COVID-19 emergency

By Joseph Allen

Ruben Studdard said while he enjoys spending time at home, many in the music industry are hurting due to the COVID-19 shutdown. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for BET)

Ruben Studdard said he’s a homebody when he’s not touring behind his music. But even he doesn’t like being stuck at home due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. The former “American Idol” winner said the entertainment community is struggling with the lack of public shows, not just the artists themselves, but the support structure around them. Watch the interview and hear from Studdard himself.

Alabama ‘American Idol’ Ruben Studdard weighs in on COVID-19’s damage to entertainment industry from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

