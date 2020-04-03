Alabama doctor says distinguish between allergies and COVID-19 symptoms

Many of us will spend time this weekend working in the yard. All you have to do is look at any surface to know that pollen is everywhere, as are other allergens. Dr. Ross Gardner of Birmingham offers some advice to treat allergies on top of making sure you continue to follow prevention methods against COVID-19.

For more information on COVID-19 symptoms, watch this video from HudsonAlpha. You can also review this graphic from UAB and record your symptoms, or lack of them, at this online project.

Dr. Ross Gardner offers advice for working outside in this COVID-19 spring from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.