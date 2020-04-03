HudsonAlpha COVID-19 series: Outcomes

Part 4 in an eight-part series

The COVID-19 crisis has not only been scary, it has been confusing. The jargon and the conflicting information make understanding difficult. This video series breaks down elements of the coronavirus pandemic into easy to understand language and, most importantly, easy to follow tips to keep you and your loved ones safe.

Today, we look at which groups are at the greatest risk from COVID-19 and dig into the specifics of recovery rates.

Shareable Science Beyond The Blog: COVID-19 Outcomes from HudsonAlpha on Vimeo.

Watch the first three installments in this series: What is coronavirus?, Spread and prevention and Timeline and symptoms

Neil Lamb, Ph.D., is a faculty investigator and vice president for educational outreach at the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology.