Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator delayed amid COVID-19 pandemic concerns

The Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator is pushing back its application deadline and start date amid COVID-19 pandemic concerns.

Managing Director Nate Schmidt said companies interested in being a part of the accelerator will now have until May 10 to apply.

“The economic and community development initiatives specific to our program are best suited for the teams to be onsite in Birmingham,” Schmidt said. “Therefore, in order to provide the highest likelihood of the program remaining on-site and in-person amidst the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, we are going to need to delay.”

The Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator is supported by Alabama Power, the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama (EDPA), the Alabama Department of Commerce, Altec and PowerSouth. It had been scheduled to begin July 13 but is now scheduled to begin Sept. 8.

“We hope this schedule change will give applicants the time they need to take care of their families and businesses,” Schmidt said. “We look forward to working with them in Birmingham this fall.”

Nate Schmidt, a long-standing member of and mentor for the Birmingham tech ecosystem, is managing director of the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator. (Dennis Washington/Alabama NewsCenter) Birmingham will be home to the new Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator. (contributed) Birmingham will be home to the new Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator. (contributed) Birmingham will be home to the new Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator. (contributed) Birmingham will be home to the new Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator. (contributed)

Each class of the annual mentorship-driven accelerator will run for 13 weeks and accept 10 startups. Throughout the program, startups will receive seed investment, mentorship through Techstars’ worldwide network of business leaders, and business coaching through the program’s educational components. Focus areas will include smart cities, the “internet of things,” industrial electrification, connectivity and electric transportation.

At the end of the 90 days, the program will culminate in Demo Day, a public pitch event.

For more information, visit the Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator program page at www.techstars.com.