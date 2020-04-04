Alabama launches health care professional volunteer program for COVID-19 outbreak

Alabama is signing up volunteer health care workers and others to be alerted if the need arises to deal with a surge of COVID-19 cases.

The Governor’s Office of Volunteer Services (GOVS), in partnership with the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), launched the Alabama ReadyOp program today.

Alabama ReadyOp will collect volunteers and potential reserve staff information and send out alerts if the COVID-19 crisis warrants. The program is looking for recently retired, part-time health professionals and medical students, related professionals and laypeople to sign up. The program is also seeking health care providers whose offices are closed due to COVID-19 and can offer assistance at this time.

The goal is to send alerts and share public-health-related information quickly and efficiently by allowing volunteers to receive alerts directly from the GOVS. GOVS will distribute alerts submitted by ADPH to volunteers based on the severity level through several communications channels. Volunteers can sign up to receive the alerts by visiting www.servealabama.gov/alabamareadyop.

As of 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, the ADPH was reporting 1,633 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, with confirmed cases in 66 of the state’s 67 counties (Geneva County is the only county remaining without a confirmed case). ADPH has confirmed 26 deaths in the state out of 44 reported due to COVID-19. Statewide, 212 patients are hospitalized with the illness.

GOVS works to increase an ethic of service and volunteerism in the State of Alabama, strengthen the capacity of Alabama’s faith and community-based organizations and promote collaboration among individuals and organizations striving to meet some of the greatest needs in our state. For more information, visit www.servealabama.gov.