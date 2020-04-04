Mobile Public Library offers story time for kids during COVID-19 pandemic

Branches of the Mobile Public Library may be closed to the public, but that’s not stopping librarians and staff from helping kids.

Several times a week, a staff member will read a story to children via the Mobile Public Library Children’s Services Facebook page. Some staff members lead sing-a-longs.

To be notified of future story times, follow the Mobile Public Library Children’s Services Facebook page and enable live notifications. You can visit mobilepubliclibrary.org/kids/ to learn about resources available to all ages in the Mobile area during the pandemic.