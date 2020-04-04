Mobile Public Library offers story time for kids during COVID-19 pandemic

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

Mobile Public Library offers story time for kids during COVID-19 pandemic
Staff are using Facebook Live to read to children. (contributed)

Branches of the Mobile Public Library may be closed to the public, but that’s not stopping librarians and staff from helping kids.

Several times a week, a staff member will read a story to children via the Mobile Public Library Children’s Services Facebook page. Some staff members lead sing-a-longs.

To be notified of future story times, follow the Mobile Public Library Children’s Services Facebook page and enable live notifications. You can visit mobilepubliclibrary.org/kids/ to learn about resources available to all ages in the Mobile area during the pandemic.

