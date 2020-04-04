Recipe: Slow Cooker Pork Tips

The slow cooker is a kitchen workhorse. There’s nothing quite like tossing a few ingredients in the slow cooker in the morning and having supper ready when it’s time to eat. It makes meals quick and easy, and helps you get meals on the table that you wouldn’t normally have time for.

So when my friends from Iowa Pork asked me to give one of my most popular recipes a pork makeover, I knew it had to be a slow cooker recipe. (Side note: Did you know that about one-third of the pork raised in the U.S. comes from family farms in Iowa?)

Honestly, aside from doing slow-cooked pulled pork, I don’t often think of doing pork in the slow cooker. But that will change after this recipe, for sure.

Now, chances are you’re not going to head into your local grocery store and find a package of pork tips already cut up. Fear not! For I’m gonna make this super easy.

Simply grab a 3- to 4-pound boneless pork loin roast (sometimes also called a boneless center-cut pork loin).

Slice the loin into 1.5-inch slices and then cut those into 1.5-inch cubes. See, now you have perfectly sized pork tips.

Simply spray the crock of your slow cooker with nonstick cooking spray or line it with one of those nifty slow cooker liners for easy cleanup. Toss the cut pork, a chopped onion, chopped bell pepper (any color will work), some chicken broth, a can of cream of mushroom soup and a packet of pork gravy mix and stir it all up. Pop the lid on and turn it to low. About 6 hours later, you’ll have tender, succulent pork tips in a delectable gravy.

Serve them over rice or mashed potatoes for a delicious supper your family will devour.

One note: Since we’re slow cooking these in a super moist environment, you might find that the gravy isn’t as thick as you’d like. To fix that, simply whisk about 2 tablespoons of cornstarch with 2 tablespoons of cold water or broth. When well combined, mix that cornstarch slurry into the gravy, replace the lid and turn the heat to high. Cook for about 20 minutes or until the gravy has thickened to your liking.

Slow Cooker Pork Tips

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 6 hours

Servings: 4

Ingredients

1 (3- to 4-pound) boneless pork loin roast (or boneless center-cut pork loin), cut into 1.5-inch cubes

1 (10.5-ounce) can cream of mushroom soup

1 (0.87-ounce) packet pork gravy mix (I use McCormick)

1 cup chicken broth

1 large onion, chopped

1 large bell pepper, seeded and chopped

Instructions

Lightly spray the crock of a 4- to 6-quart slow cooker with nonstick cooking spray. Whisk together the undiluted mushroom soup, pork gravy packet and chicken broth. Add the pork, onion and bell pepper. Stir to combine. Cover and cook on low for 6 to 8 hours. Serve over rice or mashed potatoes.

Notes

If the gravy isn’t thick enough, simply mix about 2 tablespoons of cornstarch with 2 tablespoons cold water or broth.

Whisk the corn starch slurry into the gravy.

Turn the heat up to high, cover and cook for about 20 minutes or until the gravy has thickened.

This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com. For more great recipes, visit the website or check out ”The Southern Bite Cookbook.”