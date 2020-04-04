Scott Martin: Alabama stays mostly dry for the weekend, much of next week

MAINLY DRY FOR YOUR SATURDAY

We’ll start off the day with a surface low located over the northern parts of Louisiana with a cold front draping back into southern parts of Texas. That will send some clouds in our direction throughout the day and maybe a stray light shower or two late in the evening over the western portions of the area. Other than that, Saturday should remain dry and getting warm as highs will top out in the upper 70s to the lower 80s.

A SHOWER POSSIBLE FOR THE NORTH PARTS OF THE AREA ON SUNDAY

The cold front gets closer to the northwestern corner of the state to start off the day on Sunday which may bring a few stray showers over North Alabama and maybe creeping into the extreme northern parts of Central Alabama during the afternoon hours. Rain chance will be very small for those locations, while the rest of the area should stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s.

SCATTERED SHOWERS/STORMS POSSIBLE ON MONDAY

The cold front stalls out just to our northwest on Monday that will keep the atmosphere unstable enough for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible over the northern half of the area during the main heating of the day. Where there is no rain, skies will be partly to mostly clear. Highs will be in the lower to mid-80s across the area.

RAIN/STORMS LIKELY AT TIMES ON TUESDAY

The stalled cold front will actually wash out and dissipate over the northwestern parts of the area on Tuesday. That means we’ll have just enough energy necessary for rain and maybe a rumble of thunder or two to be likely at any time throughout much of the day. There will not be any instability in the area, so stronger to severe storms are not expected. Highs will be in the mid-70s to the lower 80s.

ACTIVE PATTERN CONTINUES ON WEDNESDAY

Another cold front will start to make its way toward and eventually into the northern parts of Central Alabama early on Wednesday. We will need to watch this system as the front passes through the area as there will be plenty of instability available to fuel thunderstorm formation and couple that with a decent bit of shear, we may have the potential of strong winds and small hail. This would not be a tornado setup as we will be lacking the helicity for rotating updrafts. The main window for the potential of stronger storms at this point will be from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday. Highs will be in the lower to mid-80s.

STRONG/SEVERE STORMS LOOK TO BE POSSIBLE ON THURSDAY

A strong surface low will be moving by just to our north during the latter part of the day on Thursday that may bring another round of stronger to severe storms to the area. We’ll have a good bit of instability over much of the area, and we’ll have enough shear and helicity that we may have to worry about a few rotating updrafts and the possibility of damaging winds and a brief tornado or two. Scattered storms will be possible early with the main line pushing through during the afternoon and into the evening hours. Rain should be out of the area by midnight. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s to the mid-80s.

DRY BUT BREEZY ON FRIDAY

As the low continues to push farther away from the area on Friday, those isobars will be closely packed on the backside which means winds will be quite breezy at times averaging 10-20 MPH out of the west-northwest. Clouds will finally give way to mainly clear skies by the afternoon hours and highs will top out in the lower 70s to the lower 80s.

