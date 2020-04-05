HudsonAlpha COVID-19 series: Where are we on the curve?

Part 6 in an eight-part series

The COVID-19 crisis has not only been scary, it has been confusing. The jargon and the conflicting information make understanding difficult. This video series breaks down elements of the coronavirus pandemic into easy to understand language and, most importantly, easy to follow tips to keep you and your loved ones safe.

Today, we look at what we should be watching for in the coming days to see how successful our mitigation efforts are going to be. For updated charts showing where different countries stand on a given day, click here.

Shareable Science Beyond The Blog: Where Are We On The Curve? from HudsonAlpha on Vimeo.

Watch the first five installments in this series: What is coronavirus?, Spread and prevention, Timeline and symptoms, Outcomes and Flattening the COVID-19 curve.

Neil Lamb, Ph.D., is a faculty investigator and vice president for educational outreach at the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology.