HudsonAlpha COVID-19 series: How is COVID-19 testing done?

Part 7 in an eight-part series

The COVID-19 crisis has not only been scary, it has been confusing. The jargon and the conflicting information make understanding difficult. This video series breaks down elements of the coronavirus pandemic into easy to understand language and, most importantly, easy to follow tips to keep you and your loved ones safe.

Today, we look at the current test available for COVID-19 and different types of tests to look for in the next several months.

Shareable Science Beyond the Blog: How Is COVID-19 Testing Done? from HudsonAlpha on Vimeo.

Neil Lamb, Ph.D., is a faculty investigator and vice president for educational outreach at the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology.