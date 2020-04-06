NASCAR, Scholastic provide STEM education materials

NASCAR and Scholastic have teamed up to provide learning materials for parents to use in their home education efforts.

The “Aerodynamics and Energy Units” are hands-on activities designed for children in fifth through seventh grades. Lesson topics covered include drag, downforce, aero balance, drafting, airflow, types of energy, friction and speed.

The site includes an interactive module for students to design and drive their own race cars, as well as a template they can use to build their own cars to use in aerodynamics and energy experiments.

To learn more, visit scholastic.com/NASCARSpeed or accelerationnation.com.